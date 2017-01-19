Pages Navigation Menu

Uncertainty looms as Gambia MPs extend Jammeh’s term

GAMBIA’S national assembly has adopted a resolution to allow President Yahya Jammeh to stay in power for three more months, starting from Wednesday, just hours before the end of his official term. Jammeh, who has ruled the small West African country for 22 years, initially acknowledged opponent Adama Barrow as the winner of elections in […]

