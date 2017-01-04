Underdevelopment: Ijaw’s case worse than almajiris’— Clark – Vanguard
|
Underdevelopment: Ijaw's case worse than almajiris'— Clark
WARRI— FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday, said the Ijaw ethnic nationality suffered the worst neglect and underdevelopment in Nigeria, saying, “our case is worse than that of the almajiris up North.”.
