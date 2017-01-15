Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari orders probe as SGF fires female NDPHC GM without query – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Buhari orders probe as SGF fires female NDPHC GM without query
Daily Post Nigeria
The seeming absence of due process in the current administration has again come to the fore as the Offices of the Vice President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation have been fingered in wrongful disengagement of Mrs Maryam Danna, …
SGF, others yet to comply with Buhari's directive to reinstate NDPHC GMThe Nation Newspaper
Power tussle as Minister moves to reinstate female top shot sacked by Osinbajo, SGFThe Eagle Online

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.