Buhari orders probe as SGF fires female NDPHC GM without query – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Buhari orders probe as SGF fires female NDPHC GM without query
Daily Post Nigeria
The seeming absence of due process in the current administration has again come to the fore as the Offices of the Vice President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation have been fingered in wrongful disengagement of Mrs Maryam Danna, …
SGF, others yet to comply with Buhari's directive to reinstate NDPHC GM
Power tussle as Minister moves to reinstate female top shot sacked by Osinbajo, SGF
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG