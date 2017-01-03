Unemployment Rises To 108.03 Million In Q3 – NBS

The unemployment and underemployment rate has risen to 108.03 million persons in the third quarter of 2016. This data as made available by the National Bureau of Statistics shows that, they have been an increase from 106.69 million as obtained in Q2 2016 which represents an increment of 1.26% over the last quarter.

The report revealed that, about 782,886 persons in the economically active population joined the labor force while a total number of persons in full time employment decreased by 272,499 persons.

Since Q4 2014, they have been eight consecutive rises in the unemployment rate. Similarly, underemployment rate rose by 19.7% in the quarter from 19.3% in Q2 of 2016.

The unemployment rate was highest for those within the ages of 15‐24 in Q3 that is 25% while the underemployment rate for the same age group declined slightly to 34.9% in Q3, 2016 from 34.2% in Q2 2016. For the 25‐34 age group,the unemployment rate also increased from 14.5% in Q2 2016 to 15.0% in Q3, while underemployment rate rose to 20.8% in Q3, 2016, up slightly from 20.5% in Q2 2016.

The number of underemployed in the labour force increased by 501,074 or 3.25%, resulting in an increase in the underemployment rate from 19.3 % in Q2 2016 to 19.7% (15.9 million persons) in Q3 2016. This is a marginal increase of 0.4 percentage points between quarters 2 and 3 of 2016, and shows a steady rise in the rate since Q3 of 2015. During the reference period, the number of unemployed in the labour force, increased by 554,311 persons, resulting in an increase in the national unemployment rate to 13.9% in Q3 2016 from 13.3% in Q2, 12.1% in Q1 2016, 10.4% in Q4 2015 and 9.9% in Q3 2015. Accordingly, there were a total of 27.12 million persons in the Nigerian labour force in Q3 2016, that were either unemployed or underemployed compared to 26.06million in Q2 and 24.5 million in Q1 2016.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

