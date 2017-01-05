Unexpected Yuan Gains Affect Global Markets And Bitcoin Price
For the first time in months, the Chinese Yuan has noted significant gains. Currency markets responded negatively to this news, as the dollar sank a bit. Moreover, this news seems to indicate financial experts got their 2017 Yuan prediction entirely wrong. Chinese traders are also driving the Bitcoin price right now, although that may not … Continue reading Unexpected Yuan Gains Affect Global Markets And Bitcoin Price
