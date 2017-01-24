Pages Navigation Menu

UNICEF expresses concern over RANN Camp tragedy – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 24, 2017


The Nation Newspaper

UNICEF expresses concern over RANN Camp tragedy
Vanguard
The United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, has expressed deep concern over the tragic incident in Rann camp for displaced people in Borno State, saying “it has triggered a severe malnutrition crisis and extreme suffering”. The UN Agency also announced …
