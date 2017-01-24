UNICEF expresses concern over RANN Camp tragedy – Vanguard
UNICEF expresses concern over RANN Camp tragedy
The United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, has expressed deep concern over the tragic incident in Rann camp for displaced people in Borno State, saying “it has triggered a severe malnutrition crisis and extreme suffering”. The UN Agency also announced …
