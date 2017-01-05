Unidentified Security Operatives Invade Patience Jonathan’s Abuja House, Cart Away Properties (Video)

According to report by Vanguard News, some unidentified security operatives, on Wednesday, invaded one of the homes of former First Lady, Patience Jonathan and carted away some valuables.

The suspected security operatives are seen in a video footage, driving away in two white Hilux vans and a white bus after the raid at the Abuja house.

When contacted by some news reporters, the lawyer to the Ex-first lady, Barrister Charles Ogboli, confirmed the incident, saying:

“Actually, it wasn’t the EFCC that invaded the property of Dame Jonathan today, we have had issues of invasion last year by officials of NDLEA, EFCC.

“When I met with the officers who invaded the residence today, one of them who was on uniform said they are from a special unit acting on a directive from the Inspector General of Police, while another one who was on mufti claimed that he his from the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF)”

“They said they wanted to search the property and told me to bear a witness to their operations, but i insisted I wasn’t entering the premise, they broke the door, went in and took about three cheque books and six company seals.”

As at the time of filing this report, the reason for the raid is not fully ascertained but speculations indicate it could not be unconnected with alleged embezzlement of public funds while the former First Lady was in office.

Watch the video clip below;

