Uniform of DSP Alkali Beheaded in Rivers Recovered (Photos)

MyNaijaInfo.com

Army Recovers Uniforms Of Policemen Killed in Rivers. The Nigerian Army has announced the recovery of The Weapons and Uniforms of Police DSP, Mohammed Alkali and His Orderly Who were killed during Rivers State Rerun election at Omoku Area of The State. The Army has also revealed that no fewer than 15 people that included a soldier, four Civil Defence Corps personnel, two policemen and eight civilians were Omoku area of Rivers state in December 2016 alone Also recovered were assorted arms and ammunition stockpiled by bandits in the area after a raid of four militants’ camps and cultists’ hideouts in Ujju community near Omoku Among other things recovered were weapons and uniforms of DSP Mohammed Alkali and his police orderly who were killed during the Rivers rerun election. See Photo below:

The post Uniform of DSP Alkali Beheaded in Rivers Recovered (Photos) appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

