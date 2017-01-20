Pages Navigation Menu

Uniiversity Of Abuja Matriculates 3900 Students For 2016/2017 Session.

Posted on Jan 20, 2017

About 3900 newly admitted students were matriculated in University O abuja (UNIABUJA) for the 2016/2017 academic session  The Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Michael U. Adikwu, speaking during the ceremony, urged the 3900 newly matriculated students to seize the opportunity provided by the academic environment to prepare themselves for the task of …

