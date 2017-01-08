UNILAG Medical Student Hacks Father To Death In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command have arrested a student of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Olusoji Thompson Olumekun, for allegedly hacking his father, Mr Clifford Olumekun, to death with an axe. The 26-year-old medical student was said to have traveled home to commit the dastardly act at his father’s private residence in Idepe community in Okitipupa Local …

