UNILAG Medical Student Hacks Father To Death In Ondo

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Ondo State Police Command have arrested a student of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Olusoji Thompson Olumekun, for allegedly hacking his father, Mr Clifford Olumekun, to death with an axe. The 26-year-old medical student was said to have traveled home to commit the dastardly act at his father’s private residence in Idepe community in Okitipupa Local …

