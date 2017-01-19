Pages Navigation Menu

UNILAG To Graduate 231 First Class Students

Two hundred and thirty-one students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), out of 12,617 graduating students, will be awarded first class division during its 49th convocation. The university vice-chancellor, Prof. Rahmon Bello, who disclosed this on Wednesday, added that the convocation is scheduled for Jan. 24.explained that 6, 900 out of the 12,617 students that would be …

