UNILAG To Graduate 231 First Class Students

Two hundred and thirty-one students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), out of 12,617 graduating students, will be awarded first class division during its 49th convocation. The university vice-chancellor, Prof. Rahmon Bello, who disclosed this on Wednesday, added that the convocation is scheduled for Jan. 24.explained that 6, 900 out of the 12,617 students that would be …

The post UNILAG To Graduate 231 First Class Students appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

