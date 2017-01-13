UNILORIN Begins Distribution Of PC Tablets &Tab To Students [See Photos]

The University of Ilorin has commenced the distribution of PC Tablets to concerned students as it awaits the delivery of further Tablets already shipped into the country. Concerned students are advised to contact their faculty for further directives.

