Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UNILORIN Begins Distribution Of PC Tablets &Tab To Students [See Photos]

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The University of Ilorin has commenced the distribution of PC Tablets to concerned students as it awaits the delivery of further Tablets already shipped into the country. Concerned students are advised to contact their faculty for further directives. See Images Below: ALSO READ: UNILORIN Produces Automobile Speed Limiter   To See Related Posts Click Here

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post UNILORIN Begins Distribution Of PC Tablets &Tab To Students [See Photos] appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.