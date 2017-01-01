Unilorin dismisses fraud allegation against VC, JAMB Registrar
“What the administration of Prof. Oloyede did was what the law and ICPC directed all universities to do.”
The post Unilorin dismisses fraud allegation against VC, JAMB Registrar appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG