UNILORIN Dismisses Fraud Allegation Against VC, JAMB Registrar

Mr Kunle Akogun, the institution’s Head of Corporate Affairs, described the allegation as “largely empty merely rehashed to make it look real.’’ The authorities of the University of Ilorin has described as untrue the fraud allegation against its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, and his predecessor, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, who is now the Registrar of the …

The post UNILORIN Dismisses Fraud Allegation Against VC, JAMB Registrar appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

