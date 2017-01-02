UNILORIN Dismisses Fraud Allegation Against VC, JAMB Registrar
Mr Kunle Akogun, the institution’s Head of Corporate Affairs, described the allegation as “largely empty merely rehashed to make it look real.’’ The authorities of the University of Ilorin has described as untrue the fraud allegation against its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, and his predecessor, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, who is now the Registrar of the …
The post UNILORIN Dismisses Fraud Allegation Against VC, JAMB Registrar appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG