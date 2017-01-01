Pages Navigation Menu

Unilorin dismisses fraud allegation against VC, JAMB Registrar

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The authorities  of the University of Ilorin  has described as untrue the fraud allegation  against its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, and his predecessor, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, who is now the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

