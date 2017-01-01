Unilorin dismisses fraud allegation against VC, JAMB Registrar
The authorities of the University of Ilorin has described as untrue the fraud allegation against its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, and his predecessor, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, who is now the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).
