Unilorin dismisses fraud allegation against VC

UNIVERSITY of Ilorin has described the fraud allegation levelled against its Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdul Ganiyu Ambali and his predecessor, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, who is now the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, as “largely empty and merely rehashed to make it look real.” Some officers of the South-West Zone of the Academic […]

The post Unilorin dismisses fraud allegation against VC appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

