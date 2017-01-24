Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UNILORIN Fresh Students Protest Delay In Registration (Photos)

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Freshly admitted students of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) on Monday staged protest over the delay in the registration process. The students with placards staged a peaceful protest to register their grievances concerning the slow pace in the registration process due to the portal which recently hacked. READ ALSO: ASUU Sanctions UNILORIN For ‘lawlessness’ According to the students, they …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post UNILORIN Fresh Students Protest Delay In Registration (Photos) appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.