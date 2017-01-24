UNILORIN Fresh Students Protest Delay In Registration (Photos)

Freshly admitted students of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) on Monday staged protest over the delay in the registration process. The students with placards staged a peaceful protest to register their grievances concerning the slow pace in the registration process due to the portal which recently hacked. READ ALSO: ASUU Sanctions UNILORIN For ‘lawlessness’ According to the students, they …

