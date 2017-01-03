UNILORIN Produces Automobile Speed Limiter
The University of Ilorin has produced an automobile speed limiter that could be used by any vehicle including jeep, car, bus and truck. Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, disclosed this on Tuesday in Ilorin while speaking with newsmen. Ambali noted that the feat was in response to the challenge thrown at institutions …
