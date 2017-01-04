Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UNILORIN Promotes 583 Staff

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, has approved the promotion of 583 staff, cutting across all cadres of the institution. This is contained in a memo from the Office of the Registrar, titled: “List of newly promoted staff with effect from Oct.1, 2016’’ and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post UNILORIN Promotes 583 Staff appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.