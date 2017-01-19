UNILORIN VC Alleges Mudslinging By Factional ASUU
The Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin, Professor Abdulganiyu Ambali, has carpeted factional members of the institution’s chapter of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), for allegedly engaging in a campaign of calumny against the university. He has, however, charged affected unionists to jettison the negative attitude, and join the mainstream ASUU to uplift the …
The post UNILORIN VC Alleges Mudslinging By Factional ASUU appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG