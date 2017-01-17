Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UNIMAID blast: Boko Haram desperate after losing battle to Military – APC

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Federal government probes Amnesty International’s claims against Military

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commiserated with the families of victims of the bomb blasts which occurred in a Mosque inside the University of Maiduguri on Monday. APC, while mourning the death of Professor of Veterinary Medicine, Aliyu Usman Mani and four others, condemned what it called the Boko Haram “cowardly act”. APC National […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

UNIMAID blast: Boko Haram desperate after losing battle to Military – APC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.