Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UNIMAID bomb blast an attack on education – Atiku

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

UNIMAID

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has strongly condemned Monday’s suicide bomb attack at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID). Atiku said the incident, which left many persons dead and others injured, was an attack on education in the North east. In a statement released by his media office in Abuja, Abubakar said, “following the February 2014 […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

UNIMAID bomb blast an attack on education – Atiku

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.