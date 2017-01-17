UNIMAID bomb blast an attack on education – Atiku
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has strongly condemned Monday’s suicide bomb attack at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID). Atiku said the incident, which left many persons dead and others injured, was an attack on education in the North east. In a statement released by his media office in Abuja, Abubakar said, “following the February 2014 […]
