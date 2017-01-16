Pages Navigation Menu

UNIMAID bomb blast: Saraki tasks FG to beef up security around schools, soft targets

Posted on Jan 16, 2017

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has raised the alarm over the rising trend of Boko Haram attacks on soft targets, despite the capture of the terrorist stronghold, Sambisa Forest. Saraki made the remark while condemning the Monday bomb attack on University of Maiduguri that left a Professor and several others dead. In a […]

