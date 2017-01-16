Pages Navigation Menu

Unimaid bomb blast: Unilorin steps up 24–hour security on campus

unilorin

University of Ilorin, UNILORIN, said that adequate security has been put in place, in and around its campus to prevent any incident that might affect peace and tranquillity in the university. Mr Kunle Akogun, Deputy Director of the Corporate Affairs Department of the University said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria […]

