UNIMAID closure will only make Boko Haram happy – Vice Chancellor

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News

Professor Abubakar Njodi, the Vice Chancellor, University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), says the university will not close over killing of a professor and four others by a suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber. Njodi spoke on Monday in Maiduguri, when Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigerian Army paid him a […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

