UNIMAID VC Says Academic Activities Will Not Be Shutdown Despite Explosion

The Vice Chancellor, University of Maiduguri, UNIMAID, Abubakar Njodi, says the university will not close in spite Monday’s bomb blasts by Boko Haram insurgents that killed a professor and at least three others. Mr. Njodi spoke on Monday in Maiduguri, when Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigerian Army paid …

The post UNIMAID VC Says Academic Activities Will Not Be Shutdown Despite Explosion appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria.

