UNIMAID VC Says Academic Activities Will Not Be Shutdown Despite Explosion

Posted on Jan 17, 2017

The Vice Chancellor, University of Maiduguri, UNIMAID, Abubakar Njodi, says the university will not close in spite Monday’s bomb blasts by Boko Haram insurgents that killed a professor and at least three others. Mr. Njodi spoke on Monday in Maiduguri, when Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigerian Army paid …

