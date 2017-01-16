Union Bank: UBN unveils newly upgraded branches in Enugu

Union Bank has unveiled 2 newly upgraded branches in Enugu, Enugu State.

With a consistent effort to provide quality and effective banking services to customer across Nigeria, Union Bank has unveiled 2 newly upgraded branches in Enugu, Enugu State.

The new branches, located at No 58, Zik Avenue, Uwani and No 3, Garden Avenue, Enugu, are fully equipped to deliver quick and efficient services to its customers in a vibrant and conducive environment.

Speaking at the event, Joe Mbulu, Transformation Director, Union Bank, commented on how the bank’s constant engagement with customers all over Nigeria has driven the bank to keep developing services to support their lifestyle.

He said, “Our objective as a bank is to be customer-focused, and we are intensively expanding the capabilities of our system to ensure we meet and exceed customers’ expectations. We are improving our physical infrastructure, but we have also gone beyond that. Our promise to build a simpler, smarter bank means to cater for our customers through convenient, secure and fast banking platforms like the mobile and online banking systems which ensure customer spend less time banking and more time living”.

Addressing guests at the event, Carlos Wanderley, Head, Retail Banking, Union Bank, said, “The strategy to improve our physical and banking infrastructure is built on creating excellent customer experience. Customers can easily make banking transactions within short periods, gain speedy access to added services wherever they are, and also have private and comfortable conversations with their relationship manager when necessary.”

Complimenting Union Bank on its excellence in customer experience, Architect Callistus Ilozumba, former Commissioner of Works, Anambra State who is also a customer of the Bank said, “My experience with Union Bank has always been exceptional, either as an individual, business or for my family. As a customer of Union Bank, we have worked together to build a very successful business, and the bank has continued to support us in increasing our capacity. So it has been a wonderful experience for me as a customer and member of the Union Bank family.

With over 100 new and refurbished branches across Nigeria leading to a 20% reduction in transaction process time, Union Bank continues to reaffirm its commitment towards providing world class facilities that best suit its customers’ banking needs.

This is a feature by Union Bank.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

