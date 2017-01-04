Union: Bank unveils three ultra-modern branches in Lagos

The newly upgraded branches, equipped with the state-of-the-art banking facilities, are located at Old Ojo Road, Amuwo Odofin, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island and Warehouse Road, Apapa.

With a vision to provide simply and smarter banking solutions for customers and prospects, Union Bank has launched three ultra-modern branches in Lagos State.

Addressing guests at the event, Joe Mbulu, Transformation Director, Union Bank, explained that the current rejuvenation of the branches are intended to enhance banking experience, and also provide effective solutions that meet the demands of the customers.

He said, “Our objective as a bank is to be customer-focused, and we are intensively expanding the capabilities of our system to ensure we meet and exceed customers’ expectations. We are improving our physical infrastructure, but we have also gone beyond that. Our promise to build a simpler, smarter bank means to cater for our customers through convenient, secure and fast banking platforms like the mobile and online banking systems which ensures customer spend less time banking and more time living”.

Commenting on the launch of the new branches, Carlos Wanderley, Head, Retail Banking, Union Bank, said “Union Bank has the most reliable banking cards in Nigeria. This achievement was intensified through our banking infrastructures that commensurate with our objective of providing excellent banking experiences for our customers.” He further noted, customers can always use the bank’s mobile banking and online banking platforms to conduct their banking transactions.

Speaking with press after the event, Princess Victoria Haastrup, Executive Vice Chairman, ENL Consortium Limited and Union Bank customer said, “We are happy to be associated with the bank as it continues to take steps to improve banking experience for Nigerians. Union Bank has always been at the forefront of banking innovation, and the current transformation agenda is quite commendable.”

With over 110 new and refurbished branches across Nigeria leading to a high reduction in transaction process time, Union Bank continues to reaffirm its commitment towards providing world class facilities that best suit its customers’ banking needs.

