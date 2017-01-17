Uniosun Student Stabbed To Death In Osogbo

Tragedy struck Monday night in Osogbo, capital of Osun State when a 300-level Civil Engineering student of the Osun State University (Uniosun), Osogbo was allegedly stabbed to death by his fellow student.

The victim, Kazeem Ige, was allegedly stabbed by his school mate identified as Adekunle Yusuf, a 400 level Physics/Electronics student of the institution.

The Osun State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Folashade Odoro, who confirmed the incident yesterday said Ige, 24, was allegedly killed by Adekunle, 25, while both of them were fighting around the school hostel along the university Road in Osogbo, the state capital.

According to the PPRO, the case was reported at Oja-Oba Police Division by one Seyi Bamigbayan, who is also a student of the school, at 9 p.m. on Monday night.

It was gathered that the deceased was found in the pool of his own blood at the scene of the incident after the attack but was later rushed to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Odoro said the body of the deceased had been deposited at Asubiaro Hospital, Osogbo, for autopsy.

She disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, had ordered his men to investigate the incident and arrest the suspect to ensure justice.

The commissioner has also ordered tight security around the campus to forestall reprisal attack and break down of law and order.

