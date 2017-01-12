Pages Navigation Menu

Unit Managers at Law Union & Rock Insurance Plc – Uyo

Posted on Jan 12, 2017

Law Union & Rock Insurance Plc, is recruiting to fill the position of: Unit Manager. The position is located in Akwa-Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess B.Sc/HND/OND qualifications, with a minimum of 2 years work experience.

