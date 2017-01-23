Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why 19 Governors Convened Talks With Northern Emirs – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Why 19 Governors Convened Talks With Northern Emirs
Leadership Newspapers
Let me place it on record that the decision to invite Your Royal Highnesses and other stakeholders to this crucial meeting was the collective decision of all the 19 Governors under our forum and was borne out of the recognition of the fundamental – if
Northern govs, traditional rulers meet over insecurityDaily Trust
Northern governors, Sultan, emirs meet over Southern Kaduna crisis,othersPremium Times
Northern governors meet over Fulani herdsmen attacksNAIJ.COM
The Nation Newspaper –Vanguard –CHANNELS TELEVISION –Nigerian Bulletin
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.