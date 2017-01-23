Pages Navigation Menu

Unity a panacea for northern emancipation – Kashim Shettima

Jan 23, 2017

Governor Kashim Shettima

Chairman, Northern States Governors Forum and governor of Borno State, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, has stressed the need for stakeholders in the north to urgently look at the challenges facing the region with a view to providing lasting solutions. Speaking at a meeting of the forum with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and all […]

