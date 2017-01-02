University of Benin Teaching Hospital: We lost 5 months to strike in 2016, says CMD

He said industrial actions embarked upon by the various unions in the hospital were hinged on staff welfare.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD), University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Prof. Michael Ibadin, on Monday said industrial actions disrupted medical activities in the hospital for a cumulative period of five months in 2016.

Ibadin disclosed this during interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Benin.

He said that some of the issues had been resolved while others were yet to be resolved as they were not captured in the 2016 budget for the hospital.

“The resident doctors in the hospital went on strike on three different occasions. They went on strike between Jan and Feb, in June and from August to October in 2016.

“The laboratory scientists also embarked on strike from January to April in 2016 while nurses went on strike from Dec. 2015 to Jan. 2016.

“But there is a better understanding now because we were able to resolve some of the issues raised’’, the CMD said.

