University Of Calabar 2016/2017 1st Batch Hostel Accommodation List Released.

The prospective students of the University Of Calabar, Calabar (UNICAL) are hereby informed that the 1st Batch of Hostel Accommodation List has been released. HOW TO CHECK HOSTEL LIST Kindly proceed to Students’ Affairs Division (the same place you register for the hostel) and check for your name on the Notice Board closed to the …

The post University Of Calabar 2016/2017 1st Batch Hostel Accommodation List Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

