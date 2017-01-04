University Of Calabar 2016/2017 Notice To Fresh Students As School Resumes.

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) through her management wishes to welcome all freshmen to Campus. You are hereby reminded that payment of School Charges and Registration commenced yesterday 3rd January, 2017. Registration will end on 16th January, 2017. Lectures will commence on 16th January, 2017 while Orientation will begin on 25th January, 2017. It is …

