University Of Ibadan 2016/2017 Medical Screening Registration Guidelines For New Students

The University of Ibadan (UI) through her management wishes to inform all the newly admitted students who have been offered provisional admission into any of the undergraduate programme, that the medical screening exercise will commence when the university resumes for the session. However, they are expected to have registered for their medical screening even before …

