University of Ilorin Promotes 112 Academic Staff, 471 Others

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, AbdulGaniyu Ambali, has approved the promotion of 583 staff, cutting across all cadres of the institution. This is contained in a memo from the Office of the Registrar, titled: “List of newly promoted staff with effect from October 1, 2016’’ and made available to journalists on Wednesday in …

