University Of Lagos 2016/2017 Matriculation Ceremony Date Announced.
The general public are hereby informed that the Matriculation Ceremony of the University of Lagos (UNILAG)for students admitted in the 2016/2017 Academic Session will hold as follows: Date: Friday, January 13, 2017 Time: 12 noon Venue: Multipurpose Hall, University of Lagos All matriculating students are expected to be seated by 11:30a.m. Note: We now post …
The post University Of Lagos 2016/2017 Matriculation Ceremony Date Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG