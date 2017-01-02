Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

University Of Lagos 2016/2017 Matriculation Ceremony Date Announced.

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The general public are hereby informed that the Matriculation Ceremony of the University of Lagos (UNILAG)for students admitted in the 2016/2017 Academic Session will hold as follows: Date: Friday, January 13, 2017 Time: 12 noon Venue: Multipurpose Hall, University of Lagos All matriculating students are expected to be seated by 11:30a.m.  Note: We now post …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post University Of Lagos 2016/2017 Matriculation Ceremony Date Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.