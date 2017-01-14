Pages Navigation Menu

University Of Lagos Graduates 8000 Students. 2 Gets 5.0 CGPA.

Posted on Jan 14, 2017

Two graduating students of  the University of Lagos have also recorded 5.00 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in 2015/2016 academic session, just like Ayodele Dada recorded same feat in the previous year. Prof. Rahamon Bello, the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the institution, who gave the hint during the 2016/2017 matriculation on Friday, named the two students …

