University Of Lagos Graduates 8000 Students. 2 Gets 5.0 CGPA.
Two graduating students of the University of Lagos have also recorded 5.00 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in 2015/2016 academic session, just like Ayodele Dada recorded same feat in the previous year. Prof. Rahamon Bello, the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the institution, who gave the hint during the 2016/2017 matriculation on Friday, named the two students …
The post University Of Lagos Graduates 8000 Students. 2 Gets 5.0 CGPA. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG