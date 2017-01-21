Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

University Of Nigeria Nsukka 46th Convocation Ceremony Schedule Of Events.

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The University of Nigeria Nsukka hereby inform the general public, parents and the University community to her 46th convocation ceremony. The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Benjamin Chukuwuma Ozumba, on behalf of the Governing Council and Senate of the University of Nigeria, cordially invites to the 46th Convocation Ceremony Featuring: Conferment of First Degrees, Diplomas and Certificates, as …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post University Of Nigeria Nsukka 46th Convocation Ceremony Schedule Of Events. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.