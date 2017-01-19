University Of Nigeria Nsukka Course Registration Deadline for 1st semeter 2016/2017

This is to notify all the students of University Of Nigeria Nsukka that the portal for Course Registration for the First Semester of the 2016/17 session will be closed as follows: Date: Sunday 22nd January, 2017. Time: 12 Midnight Any student who fails to register his/her course before this closure is deemed to have lost …

