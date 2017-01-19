University Of Nigeria Nsukka Course Registration Deadline for 1st semeter 2016/2017
This is to notify all the students of University Of Nigeria Nsukka that the portal for Course Registration for the First Semester of the 2016/17 session will be closed as follows: Date: Sunday 22nd January, 2017. Time: 12 Midnight Any student who fails to register his/her course before this closure is deemed to have lost …
The post University Of Nigeria Nsukka Course Registration Deadline for 1st semeter 2016/2017 appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG