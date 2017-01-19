Pages Navigation Menu

University Of Nigeria Nsukka Final Notice To Undergraduate On Accomodation

This is to notify all Undergraduate students of University of Nigeria, Nsukka that the Hostel Accommodation Portal will be opened as follows: Date: Thursday January 19th. 2017 Time: 10am prompt. This is to enable students take up Bermuda bed spaces, recovered bed spaces and all mopped up bed spaces. The bed spaces are limited and …

