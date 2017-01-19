University Of Nigeria Nsukka Notice To Postgraduate On Accomodation

This is to notify all Postgraduate students of University of Nigeria, Nsukka that the PG Hostel Accommodation Portal will be opened as follows: Date: Thursday January 19th. 2017 Time: 10am prompt. Any student who wishes to get a bed space must have duly paid all necessary fees for the session. PG accommodation is on a …

