University Of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) 2nd updated Supplementary Admission List (UTME/DE) 2016/2017

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to notify all prospective students of University Of Nigeria Nsukka whose names have not been published that they can check the 2nd updated supplementary list of admitted candidates for both UTME and Direct Entry candidates as more names have been added to the list. For UTME candidates, click: SECOND UPDATE TO 2016/2017 SUPPLEMENTARY …

