University Of Port-Harcourt 2016/2017 Acceptance Fee payment Deadline Announced.

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The University of Port-harcourt through her management has announced the acceptance fee payment deadline for all newly admitted students in the 2016/2017 academic session. According to the notice by the management, the deadline for payments of Acceptance Fees is January 20, 2017 Failure to pay on or before the stated deadline may amount to forfeiture …

