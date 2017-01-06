University Of Port-Harcourt 2016/2017 New Resumption Date for FT Students.

The University of Port-harcourt (UNIPORT) througe her management has released a new resumption date for the 2016/2017 academic session. According to the notice released by the management, all full-time students are to resume on Sunday, 29th January, 2017. Lectures will commence on Monday January 30. 2017. Students are advised to take note of the new …

