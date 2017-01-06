University of Strathclyde Launches Fintech Degree Course
Fintech is quickly becoming a popular trend among financial experts. As appealing as venturing into financial technology may sound, the current educational system does not prepare students for such a career path. The University of Strathclyde launched the Masters of Science program in Fintech. This makes it the first fintech degree in the United Kingdom. … Continue reading University of Strathclyde Launches Fintech Degree Course
The post University of Strathclyde Launches Fintech Degree Course appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG