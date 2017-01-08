UNIZIK Introduces JUPEB, Scrapes DIPLOMA (How To Apply)

MyNaijaInfo.com

UNIZIK INTRODUCES JUPEB PROGRAM. Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has introduced a fresh Direct Entry Programme in to the University, Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB), two sessions after scraping the Diploma Programme in the school. Learn About JUPEB and How To Apply Below: ADMISSION INTO THE JOINT UNIVERSITIES PRELIMINARY EXAMINATIONS BOARD (JUPEB) PROGRAMME FOR 2016/2017 SESSION Applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) programme for 2016/2017 session. The programme leads to the award of JUPEB certificate which enables candidates gain Direct Entry Admissions into NnamdiAzikiweUniversity, Awka and other JUPEB-affiliated Universities in Nigeria and Abroad. ELIGIBILITY FOR JUPEB Eligible candidates must possess minimum of 5 Credits at maximum of two sittings in at least 5 subjects (inclusive of English Language) relevant to the candidate’s desired course of study in the University ALSO READ: Having Issues Checking Your Admission Status? Read This!! DURATION OF JUPEB The duration of the programme is one academic session of two semesters. AVAILABLE SUBJECT COMBINATIONS FOR UNIZIK JUPEB Option/Fields Subject Combinations Arts History/Literature/Christian Religious Studies (HLCRS) Economics/History/Literature (EHL) History/Igbo/CRS (HICRS) Igbo/Literature/CRS (ILCRS) French/Literature/CRS (FLCRS) Government/Literature/Christian Religious Studies (GLCRS) History/Igbo/French (HIF) Social Sciences Government/Economics/Mathematics (GEM) Literature/Economics […]

