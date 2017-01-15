UNIZIK Lifts Ban on SUG Activities, Set Date For Election

MyNaijaInfo.com

UNIZIK SUG Ban Lifted. The Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka have, on Thursday, lifted the long ban on Students Union Government Activities in the campus. As revealed in the Memo Released by the Varsity inviting the Students to contest for Vacant Positions in the Campus, the 2016/2017 SUG Elections will be held on the 30th of January, 2017. As contained in the memo, ten position are available for the executive arm. Election into the legislative arm called the Students Representative Council(SRC) and Judiciary arm called the Students Judiciary Council (SJC) will hold as well. ALSO READ: See Job OPENINGS in UNIZIK This 2017 Here! Contrary to the University SUG constitution, final year students are eligible to run for any post. This is to avail them the opportunity they missed last year. The ban on SUG election in UNIZIK came after the former SUG President Noble Eyisi was impeached for gross misconduct. The impeachment availed the vice president Ozems Precious a two year tenure as the union president contrary to the one year tenure of office. See Memo Below: Credit: Ubaoji Kingsley

The post UNIZIK Lifts Ban on SUG Activities, Set Date For Election appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

