UNIZIK Matriculation 2016-17 Session Postponed
UNIZIK Matric 2016-17 Session New Date. The Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has announced the Postponement of its Matriculation Ceremony originally slated for January 13, 2017. See the new date Below: In a Short Press release by the School Director of information, Dr Emmanuel Ojukwu, the New date for UNIZIK Matriculation is Friday, January, 27th, 2017. Here’s the Statement: This is to inform the general public that the 2016/2017 Matriculation of Nnamdi Azikiwe University earlier scheduled to hold on Friday January 13, 2017 has been shifted to Friday January 27, 2017.
