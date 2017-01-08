UNIZIK Matriculation 2016-17 Session Postponed

MyNaijaInfo.com

UNIZIK Matric 2016-17 Session New Date. The Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has announced the Postponement of its Matriculation Ceremony originally slated for January 13, 2017. See the new date Below: In a Short Press release by the School Director of information, Dr Emmanuel Ojukwu, the New date for UNIZIK Matriculation is Friday, January, 27th, 2017. Here’s the Statement: This is to inform the general public that the 2016/2017 Matriculation of Nnamdi Azikiwe University earlier scheduled to hold on Friday January 13, 2017 has been shifted to Friday January 27, 2017.

The post UNIZIK Matriculation 2016-17 Session Postponed appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

