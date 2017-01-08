Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UNIZIK Matriculation 2016-17 Session Postponed

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

UNIZIK Matric 2016-17 Session New Date. The Management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has announced the Postponement of its Matriculation Ceremony originally slated for January 13, 2017. See the new date Below: In a Short Press release by the School Director of information, Dr Emmanuel Ojukwu, the New date for UNIZIK Matriculation is Friday, January, 27th, 2017. Here’s the Statement: This is to inform the general public that the 2016/2017 Matriculation of Nnamdi Azikiwe University earlier scheduled to hold on Friday January 13, 2017 has been shifted to Friday January 27, 2017.

The post UNIZIK Matriculation 2016-17 Session Postponed appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.